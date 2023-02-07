Credit Suisse raised the price target for the PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stock to “”a Neutral””

Credit Suisse lowered the price target for the PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 12, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $136. The stock was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas, who disclosed in a research note on November 29, 2022, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $100.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) raised 0.24% to close Monday’s market session at $110.44, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $109.59 and $110.805 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2268222 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.28 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.53% within the last five trades and 12.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.58% in the last 6 months and 17.07% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PCAR stock is trading at a margin of 5.06%, 8.03% and 22.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, PCAR deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -2.17 percent below its 52-week high and 47.45 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 27.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does PACCAR Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $38.93 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) is 12.80. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.32. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.35 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.98, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.40 percent of PACCAR Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 66.80 percent are held by financial institutions. PIGOTT MARK C, the Executive Chairman at PACCAR Inc (PCAR) has sold 70,937 shares of firm on Jan 30 at a price of $108.96 against the total amount of $7.73 million. In another inside trade, DOZIER C MICHAEL, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) sold 31,538 shares of the firm on Jan 30 for a total worth of $3.49 million at a price of $110.52. An inside trade which took place on Jan 27, VICE PRESIDENT of PACCAR Inc HUBBARD TODD R sold 2,200 shares of firm against total price of $0.25 million at the cost of $112.00 per share.