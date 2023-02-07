International Paper Company (IP) Stock Is Looking Attractive

UBS raised the price target for the International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 18, 2022 by Deutsche Bank that downgraded the stock from a Hold to a Sell with a price target of $29 for IP stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Hold to Underperform, with a price target set at $31. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on July 18, 2022, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $47. In their research brief published June 21, 2022, Citigroup analysts downgraded the International Paper Company stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $46.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) dipped -1.98% to close Monday’s market session at $40.54, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $40.42 and $41.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2478243 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.26 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.28% within the last five trades and 11.99% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.99% in the last 6 months and 24.01% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IP stock is trading at a margin of 6.29%, 10.05% and 1.56% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IP deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -19.29 percent below its 52-week high and 32.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -8.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does International Paper Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $14.48 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) is 7.44. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.48. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.68 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.53, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.36 percent of International Paper Company shares are owned by insiders, and 88.10 percent are held by financial institutions. PLATH THOMAS J., the Senior Vice President at International Paper Company (IP) has sold 2,000 shares of firm on Nov 30 at a price of $36.00 against the total amount of $72000.0. In another inside trade, Nicholls Timothy S, Senior Vice President of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) sold 7,500 shares of the firm on Oct 31 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $33.66. An inside trade which took place on Sep 12, 10% Owner of International Paper Company INTERNATIONAL PAPER CO /NEW/ sold 4,614,358 shares of firm against total price of $167.27 million at the cost of $36.25 per share.