A Tale from the Dusty Corner: SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Stock

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on July 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $70. The stock was resumed by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on February 10, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $65. In their research brief published November 17, 2021, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $74.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) raised 0.26% to close Thursday’s market session at $65.29, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $65.255 and $66.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 817238 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 722.07K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.75% within the last five trades and 12.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 19.08% in the last 6 months and 15.27% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SEAS stock is trading at a margin of 6.97%, 14.09% and 22.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SEAS deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -14.73 percent below its 52-week high and 63.18 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 10.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 28.70 percent and the profit margin is 18.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 50.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.18 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) is 14.83. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.46. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.44 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Swanson Marc, the Chief Executive Officer at SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) has sold 4,000 shares of firm on Oct 13 at a price of $48.75 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Swanson Marc, Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) sold 4,000 shares of the firm on Sep 16 for a total worth of $0.22 million at a price of $54.17. An inside trade which took place on Sep 12, Chief Commercial Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. Finazzo Christopher L. bought 8,950 shares of firm against total price of $0.5 million at the cost of $55.99 per share.