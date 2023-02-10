FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock is trading Lower -2.88% From 200-Day SMA

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on March 02, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Hovde Group has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $23. In their research brief published November 12, 2020, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the FS KKR Capital Corp. stock from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $15.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) dipped -2.09% to close Thursday’s market session at $19.21, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.16 and $19.78 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 870369 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.06 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.81% within the last five trades and 5.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.94% in the last 6 months and 0.69% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FSK stock is trading at a margin of -0.83%, 2.77% and -2.88% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FSK deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -17.51 percent below its 52-week high and 15.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -11.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.44 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is 160.08. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.62. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.76, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.21 percent of FS KKR Capital Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 35.91 percent are held by financial institutions. Pietrzak Daniel, the Co-President and CIO at FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) has bought 6,000 shares of firm on Nov 09 at a price of $18.76 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, Goldstein Richard I, Director of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) bought 1,175 shares of the firm on Nov 09 for a total worth of $22214.0 at a price of $18.91. An inside trade which took place on Sep 09, Director of FS KKR Capital Corp. Hopkins Jerel A bought 450 shares of firm against total price of $9619.0 at the cost of $21.38 per share.