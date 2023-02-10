Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? FormFactor Inc. (FORM) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 13, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Stifel has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $30. The stock was reiterated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on October 17, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $35. In their research brief published January 06, 2022, Needham analysts reiterated the FormFactor Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $54.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) raised 12.02% to close Thursday’s market session at $32.42, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $32.18 and $34.86 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 910279 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 519.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.75% within the last five trades and 29.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.40% in the last 6 months and 69.21% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FORM stock is trading at a margin of 17.96%, 30.33% and 6.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FORM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -26.98 percent below its 52-week high and 78.62 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -3.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does FormFactor Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 13.10 percent and the profit margin is 11.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 44.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.54 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for FormFactor Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is 28.39. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 39.68. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.23 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.10, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.70 percent of FormFactor Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 97.10 percent are held by financial institutions. LINK RAYMOND A, the Director at FormFactor Inc. (FORM) has sold 1,600 shares of firm on May 17 at a price of $40.23 against the total amount of $64368.0.