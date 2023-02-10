Jefferies Sets Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock to “a Buy”

Jefferies raised the price target for the Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 16, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from H.C. Wainwright has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $40. The stock was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald, who disclosed in a research note on September 23, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published January 26, 2021, Needham analysts initiated the Annexon Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $37.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) raised 5.26% to close Thursday’s market session at $6.80, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $6.42 and $6.90 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1240218 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 152.68K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.68% within the last five trades and 41.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 22.30% in the last 6 months and 25.93% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ANNX stock is trading at a margin of -1.35%, 14.73% and 34.75% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, ANNX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -17.07 percent below its 52-week high and 230.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -15. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Annexon Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $322.12 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.79, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Satter Muneer A, the Director at Annexon Inc. (ANNX) has bought 2,453,988 shares of firm on Jul 07 at a price of $3.84 against the total amount of $9.42 million. In another inside trade, Love Douglas, President & CEO of Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) bought 60,000 shares of the firm on Apr 14 for a total worth of $0.15 million at a price of $2.45.