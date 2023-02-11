American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock is trading at a margin of -4.84% From 20-Day SMA

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on July 14, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 20, 2022 by Mizuho that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $40 for AAT stock. The research report from KeyBanc Capital Markets has upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $42. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on May 18, 2020, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $25.

The share price of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) dipped -0.08% to close Friday’s market session at $26.43, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $26.10 and $26.68 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 999178 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 282.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.52% within the last five trades and -2.62% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.43% in the last 6 months and -2.90% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AAT stock is trading at a margin of -4.84%, -3.29% and -8.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AAT deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -32.40 percent below its 52-week high and 10.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -24.56. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does American Assets Trust Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 27.10 percent and the profit margin is 10.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 64.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) is 37.76. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 35.24. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.93 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.29, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.10 percent of American Assets Trust Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 95.00 percent are held by financial institutions. RADY ERNEST S, the Chairman & CEO at American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) has bought 20,000 shares of firm on Nov 04 at a price of $28.35 against the total amount of $0.57 million. In another inside trade, RADY ERNEST S, Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE:AAT) bought 20,000 shares of the firm on Nov 02 for a total worth of $0.56 million at a price of $27.75. An inside trade which took place on Nov 01, Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust Inc. RADY ERNEST S bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.28 million at the cost of $27.90 per share.