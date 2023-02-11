CJS Securities raised the price target for the Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) stock to “”a Market perform””

CJS Securities raised the price target for the Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) stock from “a Market outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on November 09, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 09, 2022 by Canaccord Genuity that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $5 for UIS stock. The research report from Maxim Group has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $35. In their research brief published December 19, 2019, Canaccord Genuity analysts initiated the Unisys Corporation stock to Hold with a price target of $13.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) dipped -0.73% to close Friday’s market session at $5.44, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.40 and $5.54 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 436837 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 745.12K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -5.39% within the last five trades and 3.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -47.13% in the last 6 months and 23.64% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UIS stock is trading at a margin of 0.06%, 8.55% and -39.24% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UIS deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -76.45 percent below its 52-week high and 38.42 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -55.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Unisys Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.40 percent and the profit margin is -12.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 25.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $373.24 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 65.54. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

ROBERTS LEE D, the Director at Unisys Corporation (UIS) has bought 20,000 shares of firm on Dec 01 at a price of $4.37 against the total amount of $87400.0. In another inside trade, Thomson Michael M, Executive VP and CFO of Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) sold 10,028 shares of the firm on Mar 17 for a total worth of $0.21 million at a price of $21.11. An inside trade which took place on Feb 23, EVP & CFO of Unisys Corporation Thomson Michael M sold 4,337 shares of firm against total price of $95631.0 at the cost of $22.05 per share.