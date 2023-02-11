Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $54.40 for Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock

William Blair raised the price target for the Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on January 31, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 11, 2023 by Cantor Fitzgerald that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $33 for CUTR stock. The research report from Stephens has reiterated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $68. The stock was resumed by Stephens, who disclosed in a research note on October 14, 2022, to Overweight and set the price objective to $78. In their research brief published November 04, 2021, Maxim Group analysts upgraded the Cutera Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $60.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) raised 3.21% to close Friday’s market session at $35.00, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $33.385 and $35.18 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 444828 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 486.59K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.39% within the last five trades and 25.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.50% in the last 6 months and -11.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CUTR stock is trading at a margin of 2.50%, -12.97% and -21.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CUTR deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -52.94 percent below its 52-week high and 32.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -25.11. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cutera Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -27.60 percent and the profit margin is -31.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 55.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $686.00 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 44.30, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Mowry David H, the Chief Executive Officer at Cutera Inc. (CUTR) has bought 996 shares of firm on May 13 at a price of $50.12 against the total amount of $49920.0. In another inside trade, Mowry David H, Chief Executive Officer of Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) bought 2,453 shares of the firm on Mar 04 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $40.81.