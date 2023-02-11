Does Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Stock have a positive outlook following recent trade?

SVB Leerink raised the price target for the Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE:MD) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on September 27, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Deutsche Bank has downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell, with a price target set at $12. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on January 03, 2020, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $29. In their research brief published December 12, 2019, Stifel analysts upgraded the Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $33.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE:MD) dipped -0.27% to close Friday’s market session at $14.95, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.89 and $15.07 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 620127 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 585.86K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.03% within the last five trades and -3.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -28.94% in the last 6 months and -0.60% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MD stock is trading at a margin of -3.38%, -2.67% and -17.50% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -44.85 percent below its 52-week high and 3.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.50 percent and the profit margin is 4.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.27 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE:MD) is 15.99. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.23. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.43, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

ORDAN MARK S, the Chief Executive Officer at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) has sold 22,166 shares of firm on Nov 21 at a price of $15.45 against the total amount of $0.34 million. In another inside trade, Swift James D, EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE:MD) sold 24,000 shares of the firm on Nov 07 for a total worth of $0.37 million at a price of $15.31.