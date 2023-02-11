initiated: Stephens Recommends F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) Stock to “an Equal-weight”

Stephens raised the price target for the F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) stock to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on December 20, 2022, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) raised 8.92% to close Friday’s market session at $23.82, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.825 and $24.405 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 635481 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 358.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.52% within the last five trades and 17.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. FG stock is trading at a margin of 12.15%, 16.25% and 15.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, FG deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -31.94 percent below its 52-week high and 163.79 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does F&G Annuities & Life Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.00 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) is 3.56. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.75. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.88 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.78, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Blunt Christopher O, the President & CEO at F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (FG) has bought 10,000 shares of firm on Dec 16 at a price of $19.51 against the total amount of $0.2 million. In another inside trade, Blunt Christopher O, President & CEO of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. (NYSE:FG) bought 8,182 shares of the firm on Dec 15 for a total worth of $0.16 million at a price of $19.52. An inside trade which took place on Dec 12, President & CEO of F&G Annuities & Life Inc. Blunt Christopher O bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.18 million at the cost of $18.30 per share.