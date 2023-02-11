Is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 19, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 24, 2021 by The Benchmark Company that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $20 for GENI stock. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $18. The stock was initiated by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on October 11, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published September 10, 2021, B. Riley Securities analysts resumed the Genius Sports Limited stock to Buy with a price target of $32.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) dipped -2.18% to close Friday’s market session at $4.93, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.82 and $5.01 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 449690 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 894.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.71% within the last five trades and 19.08% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 21.43% in the last 6 months and 6.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GENI stock is trading at a margin of -0.49%, 12.06% and 27.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, GENI deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -27.07 percent below its 52-week high and 124.09 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -35.24. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Genius Sports Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -67.10 percent and the profit margin is -37.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of -8.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.49 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.72, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 45.50 percent of Genius Sports Limited shares are owned by insiders, and 35.20 percent are held by financial institutions.