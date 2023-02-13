Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $5.33 for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Stock

Wedbush raised the price target for the Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on October 28, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Robert W. Baird has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $4. The stock was resumed by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on February 18, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $4. In their research brief published August 03, 2020, Stifel analysts initiated the Geron Corporation stock to Buy with a price target of $3.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) dipped 0.00% to close Friday’s market session at $3.01, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $2.98 and $3.05 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 4168261 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 8.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.52% within the last five trades and -8.79% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 46.83% in the last 6 months and 44.71% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GERN stock is trading at a margin of -6.87%, 10.56% and 39.27% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GERN deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -21.61 percent below its 52-week high and 201.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 132.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Geron Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.15 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 765.00 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 11.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Geron Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 50.50 percent are held by financial institutions. SCARLETT JOHN A, the Chairman, President and CEO at Geron Corporation (GERN) has sold 446,668 shares of firm on Feb 10 at a price of $3.00 against the total amount of $1.34 million. In another inside trade, SCARLETT JOHN A, Chairman, President and CEO of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) sold 446,666 shares of the firm on Feb 09 for a total worth of $1.35 million at a price of $3.03. An inside trade which took place on Feb 09, EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Geron Corporation GRETHLEIN ANDREW J sold 384,719 shares of firm against total price of $1.17 million at the cost of $3.03 per share.