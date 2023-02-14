American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock deserves your attention

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 12, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 01, 2022 by Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $13 for AEO stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $8. The stock was downgraded by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 17, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published May 31, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight with a price target of $8.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) raised 2.82% to close Monday’s market session at $16.02, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.43 and $16.075 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2212010 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 4.62 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.06% within the last five trades and 0.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.67% in the last 6 months and 36.11% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AEO stock is trading at a margin of 1.69%, 4.38% and 24.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, AEO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -32.72 percent below its 52-week high and 69.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -9.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.10 percent and the profit margin is 2.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 34.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.99 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) is 28.11. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.92. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.60 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.04, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Rempell Michael R, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer at American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has sold 33,642 shares of firm on Feb 08 at a price of $15.99 against the total amount of $0.54 million. In another inside trade, Foyle Jennifer M., Global Brand President-aerie of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) sold 70,214 shares of the firm on Feb 02 for a total worth of $1.18 million at a price of $16.88. An inside trade which took place on Jul 22, Director of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Sable David M. bought 432 shares of firm against total price of $5207.0 at the cost of $12.06 per share.