Does Owens Corning (OC) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on December 20, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 18, 2022 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Buy with a price target of $95 for OC stock. The research report from Deutsche Bank has initiated the stock to Hold, with a price target set at $103. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 17, 2022, from Buy to Underperform and set the price objective to $80. In their research brief published April 05, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts initiated the Owens Corning stock to Neutral with a price target of $105.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.59% within the last five trades and 12.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.45% in the last 6 months and 12.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OC stock is trading at a margin of 8.94%, 12.58% and 18.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading 0.07 percent below its 52-week high and 41.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Owens Corning’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 19.30 percent and the profit margin is 14.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 27.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $9.60 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) is 7.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.06. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.00 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.15, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Fister Todd W, the President, Insulation at Owens Corning (OC) has sold 323 shares of firm on Feb 07 at a price of $100.00 against the total amount of $32300.0. In another inside trade, Fister Todd W, President, Insulation of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) sold 2,505 shares of the firm on Feb 06 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $100.00. An inside trade which took place on Feb 02, President, Insulation of Owens Corning Fister Todd W sold 7,075 shares of firm against total price of $0.71 million at the cost of $100.00 per share.