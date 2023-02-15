Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) stock to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on January 24, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 20, 2023 by BMO Capital Markets that upgraded the stock from a Market perform to an Outperform with a price target of $72 for QSR stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $71. The stock was upgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on November 04, 2022, from Sell to Neutral and set the price objective to $64. In their research brief published September 23, 2022, Stephens analysts initiated the Restaurant Brands International Inc. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $61.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) dipped -2.73% to close Tuesday’s market session at $66.61, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $63.96 and $66.79 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 5185581 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.46 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.23% within the last five trades and 0.39% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 10.04% in the last 6 months and 9.70% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. QSR stock is trading at a margin of -0.84%, 0.42% and 14.16% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, QSR deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -3.31 percent below its 52-week high and 42.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 21.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 30.90 percent and the profit margin is 15.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 65.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $20.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) is 21.65. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 21.75. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.19 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.81, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of Restaurant Brands International Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 86.20 percent are held by financial institutions. Cil Jose E., the Chief Executive Officer at Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) has sold 21,998 shares of firm on Jan 04 at a price of $65.04 against the total amount of $1.43 million. In another inside trade, Kobza Joshua, COO of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) sold 19,079 shares of the firm on Jan 04 for a total worth of $1.24 million at a price of $65.04. An inside trade which took place on Jan 04, President, International of Restaurant Brands International Inc. Shear David Chan sold 10,883 shares of firm against total price of $0.71 million at the cost of $65.04 per share.