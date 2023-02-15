Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock is trading at a margin of -4.83% From 20-Day SMA

Needham raised the price target for the Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 14, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $24. The stock was upgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on March 01, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published September 23, 2021, Stifel analysts initiated the Revolution Medicines Inc. stock to Hold with a price target of $34.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) dipped -0.20% to close Tuesday’s market session at $25.49, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.30 and $26.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1301363 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 994.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.96% within the last five trades and -15.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.35% in the last 6 months and 14.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RVMD stock is trading at a margin of -4.83%, 1.50% and 19.03% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RVMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -18.74 percent below its 52-week high and 81.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 14.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Revolution Medicines Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.32 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 78.81 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.17, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Kelsey Stephen Michael, the at Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has sold 1,220 shares of firm on Dec 19 at a price of $22.94 against the total amount of $27986.0. In another inside trade, Horn Margaret A, of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) sold 1,220 shares of the firm on Dec 19 for a total worth of $27985.0 at a price of $22.94. An inside trade which took place on Dec 19, of Revolution Medicines Inc. Wang Xiaolin sold 708 shares of firm against total price of $16241.0 at the cost of $22.94 per share.