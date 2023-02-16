Analysts Rating: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Won “an Outperform” Rating From Cowen

Cowen raised the price target for the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on July 12, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $120. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on September 30, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $84. In their research brief published September 29, 2021, Oppenheimer analysts initiated the Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $90.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) raised 1.55% to close Wednesday’s market session at $20.37, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.58 and $20.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 764979 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 511.75K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.05% within the last five trades and -16.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -27.02% in the last 6 months and -9.71% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZNTL stock is trading at a margin of -9.83%, -3.60% and -15.30% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZNTL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -62.03 percent below its 52-week high and 17.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.17 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.70, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Gallagher Cam, the President at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has sold 8,501 shares of firm on Feb 14 at a price of $19.96 against the total amount of $0.17 million. In another inside trade, Bunker Kevin D., Chief Scientific Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) sold 6,500 shares of the firm on Feb 14 for a total worth of $0.13 million at a price of $19.98. An inside trade which took place on Feb 14, Chief Financial Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Epperly Melissa B, sold 5,227 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $19.98 per share.