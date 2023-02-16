Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) stock Posted Operating Margin of 6.30 percent in Last Year: Is Admissible?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on June 22, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on November 02, 2021, from Underweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published June 08, 2021, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the Enerpac Tool Group Corp. stock from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) dipped -0.27% to close Wednesday’s market session at $26.32, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $25.87 and $26.57 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 556702 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 292.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.55% within the last five trades and 4.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.29% in the last 6 months and 2.45% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EPAC stock is trading at a margin of 1.07%, 4.30% and 19.87% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, EPAC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -5.43 percent below its 52-week high and 63.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 51.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 6.30 percent and the profit margin is 3.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 47.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.49 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) is 62.97. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.48, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Limberger Markus, the EVP, Operations at Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has sold 3,000 shares of firm on Sep 28 at a price of $16.19 against the total amount of $48557.0. In another inside trade, Limberger Markus, EVP, Operations of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) bought 3,000 shares of the firm on Sep 21 for a total worth of $52535.0 at a price of $17.51. An inside trade which took place on Mar 29, EVP-Chief Financial Officer of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. Dillon Ricky T sold 8,955 shares of firm against total price of $0.2 million at the cost of $22.41 per share.