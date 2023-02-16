Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) Stock downgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 12, 2022 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $52 for HXL stock. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on September 08, 2022, from Underweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $68. In their research brief published May 04, 2022, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Hexcel Corporation stock from Underperform to Buy with a price target of $65.

The share price of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) raised 1.35% to close Wednesday’s market session at $72.77, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $71.2064 and $73.04 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 603846 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 542.79K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.46% within the last five trades and 16.69% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.35% in the last 6 months and 23.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HXL stock is trading at a margin of 8.15%, 16.20% and 25.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HXL deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -0.27 percent below its 52-week high and 53.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 42.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hexcel Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 11.10 percent and the profit margin is 8.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 22.60 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.12 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) is 48.97. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 29.08. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.88 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.95, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Merlot Thierry, the at Hexcel Corporation (HXL) has sold 4,192 shares of firm on Feb 03 at a price of $70.11 against the total amount of $0.29 million. In another inside trade, Merlot Thierry, of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) sold 4,265 shares of the firm on Jan 31 for a total worth of $0.29 million at a price of $68.51. An inside trade which took place on Dec 07, of Hexcel Corporation Lehman Gail E sold 1,500 shares of firm against total price of $87765.0 at the cost of $58.51 per share.