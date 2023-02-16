With upside potential, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) Stock is well-positioned to grow

Goldman raised the price target for the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 01, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $80. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on November 15, 2021, from Neutral to Sell and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published April 09, 2021, Berenberg analysts initiated the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) raised 0.46% to close Wednesday’s market session at $32.67, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $31.60 and $33.21 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 724360 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 325.20K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.71% within the last five trades and 15.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 119.70% in the last 6 months and 101.17% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BTAI stock is trading at a margin of 5.15%, 29.50% and 100.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, BTAI deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -4.26 percent below its 52-week high and 271.46 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 100.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $893.85 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 8938.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.21, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 32.22 percent of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 47.90 percent are held by financial institutions. Yocca Frank, the Chief Scientific Officer at BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) has sold 50,000 shares of firm on Jan 20 at a price of $30.00 against the total amount of $1.5 million. In another inside trade, O’Neill Vincent, Chief Medical Officer of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) sold 29,713 shares of the firm on Jan 20 for a total worth of $0.89 million at a price of $30.00. An inside trade which took place on Jan 05, Director of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Nandabalan Krishnan sold 25,889 shares of firm against total price of $0.58 million at the cost of $22.34 per share.