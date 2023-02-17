Hold on to your shares: NIO Inc. (NIO) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 28, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 17, 2022 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $13 for NIO stock. The research report from China Renaissance has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $12.30. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 16, 2022, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published April 04, 2022, UBS analysts upgraded the NIO Inc. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $32.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) dipped -2.95% to close Thursday’s market session at $10.19, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.185 and $10.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 38310802 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 49.58 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.67% within the last five trades and -7.45% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -49.25% in the last 6 months and -11.47% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NIO stock is trading at a margin of -9.76%, -10.22% and -34.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NIO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -61.21 percent below its 52-week high and 21.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does NIO Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -26.30 percent and the profit margin is -25.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 14.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $17.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.72 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.89, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.