A good growth outlook is seen for United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Stock by analysts

Wells Fargo lowered the price target for the United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 08, 2022 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to a Neutral with a price target of $24 for USM stock. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on April 19, 2022, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $37. In their research brief published August 02, 2021, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the United States Cellular Corporation stock from Neutral to Underweight with a price target of $36.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) raised 24.52% to close Friday’s market session at $26.15, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.815 and $26.22 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 873776 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 316.44K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 21.80% within the last five trades and 17.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -12.72% in the last 6 months and 14.95% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. USM stock is trading at a margin of 14.06%, 19.84% and -0.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, USM deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -19.91 percent below its 52-week high and 36.06 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -5.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does United States Cellular Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 2.40 percent and the profit margin is 2.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 52.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.11 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) is 26.55. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 46.04. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.50 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.48, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 72.58 percent of United States Cellular Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 26.60 percent are held by financial institutions. JOSEFOWICZ GREGORY P, the Director at United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has sold 1,834 shares of firm on Dec 09 at a price of $19.61 against the total amount of $35965.0. In another inside trade, Drake Deirdre, EVP-Chief People Officer of United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE:USM) sold 8,574 shares of the firm on Aug 16 for a total worth of $0.26 million at a price of $30.55. An inside trade which took place on Aug 11, EVP-Chief People Officer of United States Cellular Corporation Drake Deirdre sold 49 shares of firm against total price of $1504.0 at the cost of $30.70 per share.