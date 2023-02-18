Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Stock deserves your attention

Citigroup lowered the price target for the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on July 20, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2022 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $5 for ATRA stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on May 10, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published May 13, 2021, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock from Neutral to Overweight with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) raised 4.15% to close Friday’s market session at $4.52, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $4.23 and $4.555 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 605681 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.28 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.10% within the last five trades and 27.32% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -4.64% in the last 6 months and -1.09% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ATRA stock is trading at a margin of -6.22%, 9.75% and -2.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ATRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -69.17 percent below its 52-week high and 59.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -46.83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $480.20 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.55 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.67, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Koppikar Utpal, the Chief Financial Officer at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has sold 2,485 shares of firm on Feb 07 at a price of $5.46 against the total amount of $13568.0. In another inside trade, Touchon Pascal, President and CEO of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) sold 15,591 shares of the firm on Nov 16 for a total worth of $70004.0 at a price of $4.49. An inside trade which took place on Nov 16, Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Koppikar Utpal sold 6,255 shares of firm against total price of $28086.0 at the cost of $4.49 per share.