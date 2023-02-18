Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock is trading Above 5.65% From 50-Day SMA

Ladenburg Thalmann raised the price target for the Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on May 06, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $20. The stock was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann, who disclosed in a research note on August 06, 2020, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $19.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) raised 2.91% to close Friday’s market session at $19.48, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.014 and $19.8299 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 788027 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 359.34K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.85% within the last five trades and 5.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 0.52% in the last 6 months and 4.56% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TSLX stock is trading at a margin of 2.21%, 5.65% and 3.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TSLX deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -19.20 percent below its 52-week high and 21.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -12.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.58 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) is 14.32. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.94. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.49 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.19, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.41 percent of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 47.27 percent are held by financial institutions. Brett Anton, the Chief Compliance Officer at Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (TSLX) has bought 500 shares of firm on Aug 18 at a price of $19.25 against the total amount of $9622.0. In another inside trade, Pluss Steven, Vice President of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) bought 10,000 shares of the firm on Aug 08 for a total worth of $0.19 million at a price of $19.04. An inside trade which took place on May 24, Vice President of Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. Gordon Jennifer bought 2,500 shares of firm against total price of $49781.0 at the cost of $19.91 per share.