The latest The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Stock Technical Bulletin

B. Riley Securities lowered the price target for the The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 05, 2022 by B. Riley Securities that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $25 for MCS stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $22. The stock was initiated by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on November 24, 2021, to Neutral and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published March 09, 2021, Barrington Research analysts reiterated the The Marcus Corporation stock to Outperform with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) raised 0.63% to close Friday’s market session at $15.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.68 and $15.886 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 814543 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 260.41K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.26% within the last five trades and 5.66% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -9.53% in the last 6 months and 0.13% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MCS stock is trading at a margin of 3.75%, 5.14% and 3.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, MCS deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -16.57 percent below its 52-week high and 18.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -7.89. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The Marcus Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 3.70 percent and the profit margin is 0.60 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 39.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $505.93 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) is 480.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 41.74. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.09, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

OLSON BRUCE J, the Director at The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has sold 3,451 shares of firm on Dec 28 at a price of $14.00 against the total amount of $48324.0. In another inside trade, KISSINGER THOMAS F, Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy of The Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS) sold 12,500 shares of the firm on Aug 05 for a total worth of $0.22 million at a price of $17.71.