What does Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) Stock have to offer?

Goldman raised the price target for the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 15, 2022, according to finviz. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on August 11, 2021, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published April 26, 2021, Credit Suisse analysts resumed the Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $26.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) dipped -4.32% to close Friday’s market session at $12.17, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $11.36 and $12.7595 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 708403 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 812.76K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.47% within the last five trades and 0.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 42.67% in the last 6 months and 67.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FULC stock is trading at a margin of -4.21%, 21.46% and 57.59% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, FULC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -50.91 percent below its 52-week high and 279.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 40.79. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $741.64 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 69.31 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.54, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 4.68 percent of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 88.01 percent are held by financial institutions. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (FULC) has bought 1,923,076 shares of firm on Jan 20 at a price of $13.00 against the total amount of $25.0 million. In another inside trade, Gould Robert J, Interim President & CEO of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) sold 6,766 shares of the firm on Jan 13 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $15.00. An inside trade which took place on Jan 04, 10% Owner of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 180,703 shares of firm against total price of $1.31 million at the cost of $7.28 per share.