Skyward Specialty Insurance Gro (SKWD) Stock Is Emerging from the Clouds

Truist raised the price target for the Skyward Specialty Insurance Gro (NASDAQ:SKWD) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 07, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Piper Sandler has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $23. The stock was initiated by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on February 07, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $24. In their research brief published February 07, 2023, JMP Securities analysts initiated the Skyward Specialty Insurance Gro stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $25.

The share price of Skyward Specialty Insurance Gro (NASDAQ:SKWD) dipped -2.04% to close Friday’s market session at $19.67, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $19.375 and $20.565 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 92588 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 340.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.94% within the last five trades and 5.24% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SKWD stock is trading at a margin of 2.04%, 2.22% and 2.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SKWD deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -8.02 percent below its 52-week high and 12.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Skyward Specialty Insurance Gro’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $739.59 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Skyward Specialty Insurance Gro (NASDAQ:SKWD) is 36.43. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.93. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.23 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.81, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.