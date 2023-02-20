What is happening with SP Plus Corporation (SP) Stock?

Barrington Research raised the price target for the SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on August 06, 2018, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 05, 2018 by Barrington Research that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $42 for SP stock. The research report from Barrington Research has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $37. The stock was reiterated by Barrington Research, who disclosed in a research note on March 02, 2016, to Outperform and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published November 09, 2015, Barrington Research analysts reiterated the SP Plus Corporation stock to Outperform with a price target of $31.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) dipped -0.33% to close Friday’s market session at $38.70, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $38.665 and $39.60 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 91625 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 98.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.37% within the last five trades and 8.52% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 7.50% in the last 6 months and 13.19% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SP stock is trading at a margin of 4.30%, 8.02% and 15.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SP deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -1.90 percent below its 52-week high and 48.22 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 42.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does SP Plus Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.90 percent and the profit margin is 3.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 14.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $781.74 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) is 16.68. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.19. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.53 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Toy Robert, the President, Commercial Division at SP Plus Corporation (SP) has sold 5,000 shares of firm on Nov 23 at a price of $34.66 against the total amount of $0.17 million. In another inside trade, Ricchiuto John, President, Airport Division of SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) sold 9,700 shares of the firm on Nov 22 for a total worth of $0.34 million at a price of $34.80. An inside trade which took place on Aug 09, President, Airport Division of SP Plus Corporation Ricchiuto John sold 8,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.27 million at the cost of $34.33 per share.