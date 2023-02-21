Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Settled at $85.48: What’s Resulting?

Needham raised the price target for the Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 15, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on October 06, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $108. In their research brief published July 15, 2022, Goldman analysts resumed the Entegris Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $109.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) dipped -1.78% to close Friday’s market session at $85.48, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $83.45 and $87.35 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2873013 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.80 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.05% within the last five trades and 13.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.95% in the last 6 months and 17.37% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ENTG stock is trading at a margin of 2.79%, 13.27% and -3.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ENTG deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -39.73 percent below its 52-week high and 38.43 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -27.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Entegris Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 18.90 percent and the profit margin is 14.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 42.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.97 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) is 55.61. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 22.13. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.95 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.07, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

GRAVES GREGORY B, the EVP & CFO at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has sold 3,691 shares of firm on Feb 14 at a price of $83.72 against the total amount of $0.31 million. In another inside trade, O’Neill James Anthony, SVP & CTO of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) sold 3,297 shares of the firm on Jun 02 for a total worth of $0.38 million at a price of $115.00. An inside trade which took place on Mar 31, EVP & CFO of Entegris Inc. GRAVES GREGORY B sold 12,142 shares of firm against total price of $1.62 million at the cost of $133.10 per share.