Is Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) Stock a good investment?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 28, 2022 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $91 for WYNN stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has initiated the stock to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $77. In their research brief published September 15, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts upgraded the Wynn Resorts Limited stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $117.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) raised 0.50% to close Friday’s market session at $109.01, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $106.51 and $109.14 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2708275 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.62 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.34% within the last five trades and 10.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 66.40% in the last 6 months and 41.42% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WYNN stock is trading at a margin of 4.87%, 15.19% and 51.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WYNN deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -2.47 percent below its 52-week high and 117.15 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 50.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Wynn Resorts Limited’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -9.00 percent and the profit margin is -17.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 36.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $12.29 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 25.28. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 3.27 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.30 percent of Wynn Resorts Limited shares are owned by insiders, and 66.40 percent are held by financial institutions. Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel at Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) has sold 10,383 shares of firm on Feb 10 at a price of $109.48 against the total amount of $1.14 million. In another inside trade, Billings Craig Scott, CEO of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) sold 10,310 shares of the firm on Jan 26 for a total worth of $1.06 million at a price of $102.35. An inside trade which took place on Dec 01, Director of Wynn Resorts Limited ATKINS BETSY S sold 5,707 shares of firm against total price of $0.48 million at the cost of $83.65 per share.