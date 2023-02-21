There Is Nothing Like Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Stock

Credit Suisse raised the price target for the Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 10, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Craig Hallum has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $35. The stock was initiated by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on August 25, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $55. In their research brief published June 03, 2022, Piper Sandler analysts initiated the Exact Sciences Corporation stock to Neutral with a price target of $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) dipped -0.45% to close Friday’s market session at $63.48, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $60.94 and $63.55 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2287679 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 2.43 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.89% within the last five trades and -4.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 64.97% in the last 6 months and 45.56% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EXAS stock is trading at a margin of -4.77%, 8.63% and 37.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

As of the close of trading, EXAS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -20.50 percent below its 52-week high and 116.88 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -19.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Exact Sciences Corporation’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -34.70 percent and the profit margin is -35.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 72.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.33 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.65 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.62, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.70 percent of Exact Sciences Corporation shares are owned by insiders, and 89.30 percent are held by financial institutions. Condella Sarah, the EVP, Human Resources at Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has sold 1,076 shares of firm on Feb 16 at a price of $63.91 against the total amount of $68767.0. In another inside trade, Conroy Kevin T, President and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) sold 14,617 shares of the firm on Feb 15 for a total worth of $0.96 million at a price of $65.59. An inside trade which took place on Feb 15, Chief Financial Officer of Exact Sciences Corporation Elliott Jeffrey Thomas sold 1,866 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $65.59 per share.