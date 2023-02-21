What does Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Stock have to offer?

Stifel lowered the price target for the Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on December 01, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2022 by Robert W. Baird that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $16 for LESL stock. The research report from MKM Partners has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $14. The stock was downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2022, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published June 23, 2022, Loop Capital analysts downgraded the Leslie’s Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $16.

The share price of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) dipped -2.45% to close Friday’s market session at $13.56, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $13.11 and $13.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2790875 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 3.36 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.35% within the last five trades and 1.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -15.46% in the last 6 months and -16.19% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LESL stock is trading at a margin of -5.43%, 1.57% and -9.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LESL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -38.11 percent below its 52-week high and 18.64 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -33.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 14.20 percent and the profit margin is 9.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 42.70 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.55 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is 17.52. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 14.79. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.62 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Bubbles Investor Aggregator, L, the Former 10% Owner at Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has sold 9,343,499 shares of firm on Dec 12 at a price of $12.02 against the total amount of $112.31 million. In another inside trade, Gazaway Brad, of Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) sold 3,335 shares of the firm on Sep 26 for a total worth of $49425.0 at a price of $14.82. An inside trade which took place on May 12, Chief Merchandising Officer of Leslie’s Inc. LaBode Moyo sold 4,696 shares of firm against total price of $82086.0 at the cost of $17.48 per share.