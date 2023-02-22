downgraded: R. F. Lafferty Recommends Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock to “a Sell”

R. F. Lafferty lowered the price target for the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock from “a Hold” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on May 10, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 12, 2021 by R. F. Lafferty that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Hold with a price target of $7 for RIDE stock. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on October 05, 2021, from Equal-Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $2. In their research brief published October 01, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts resumed the Lordstown Motors Corp. stock to Equal-Weight with a price target of $8.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.97% within the last five trades and -6.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.25% in the last 6 months and -22.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. RIDE stock is trading at a margin of -7.60%, -1.50% and -30.79% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, RIDE deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -68.07 percent below its 52-week high and 39.08 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -66.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lordstown Motors Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $262.57 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.62, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 12.40 percent of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 28.10 percent are held by financial institutions. Burns Stephen S., the 10% Owner at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has sold 5,000,000 shares of firm on Jan 06 at a price of $0.87 against the total amount of $4.35 million. In another inside trade, Burns Stephen S., 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) sold 1,169,000 shares of the firm on Nov 15 for a total worth of $2.08 million at a price of $1.78. An inside trade which took place on Nov 14, 10% Owner of Lordstown Motors Corp. Burns Stephen S. sold 650,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.12 million at the cost of $1.73 per share.