Does Belden Inc. (BDC) Stock have plenty of room for growth?

Jefferies raised the price target for the Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) stock to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 22, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 20, 2022 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $55 for BDC stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $68. The stock was upgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on May 07, 2021, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $61. In their research brief published April 27, 2020, Loop Capital analysts initiated the Belden Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $44.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) dipped -3.27% to close Thursday’s market session at $84.12, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $78.07 and $85.6467 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 844537 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 268.10K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.78% within the last five trades and 6.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 23.96% in the last 6 months and 4.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BDC stock is trading at a margin of -1.35%, 5.68% and 23.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, BDC deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -8.89 percent below its 52-week high and 75.65 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 54.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Belden Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 5.90 percent and the profit margin is 3.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 35.50 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.59 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) is 13.95. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 11.49. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.38 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Mehrotra Anshuman, the EVP, Broadband & 5G at Belden Inc. (BDC) has sold 4,360 shares of firm on Feb 09 at a price of $86.99 against the total amount of $0.38 million. In another inside trade, KLEIN JONATHAN C, Director of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) sold 1,000 shares of the firm on Nov 22 for a total worth of $79816.0 at a price of $79.82. An inside trade which took place on Nov 18, VP and CAO of Belden Inc. Zink Doug sold 257 shares of firm against total price of $20888.0 at the cost of $81.28 per share.