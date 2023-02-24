Is Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Stock a good value investment?

Stifel raised the price target for the Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 04, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $15 for HAYW stock. The research report from Stifel has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 18, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published October 14, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts downgraded the Hayward Holdings Inc. stock from Outperform to Neutral with a price target of $9.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) dipped -0.40% to close Thursday’s market session at $12.46, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $12.225 and $12.615 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1172211 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.64 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.39% within the last five trades and -2.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 12.96% in the last 6 months and 29.52% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HAYW stock is trading at a margin of -6.13%, 6.63% and 6.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, HAYW deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -33.83 percent below its 52-week high and 56.34 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -20.27. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 23.40 percent and the profit margin is 16.10 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 46.40 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) is 13.01. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.27. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.90 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 2.22, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Jones Eifion, the Senior Vice President and CFO at Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) has sold 35,000 shares of firm on Feb 02 at a price of $14.65 against the total amount of $0.51 million. In another inside trade, Jones Eifion, Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) sold 7,459 shares of the firm on Jan 27 for a total worth of $97811.0 at a price of $13.11. An inside trade which took place on Jan 23, Senior Vice President and CFO of Hayward Holdings Inc. Jones Eifion sold 52,541 shares of firm against total price of $0.69 million at the cost of $13.07 per share.