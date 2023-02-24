What is happening with Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) Stock?

Maxim Group raised the price target for the Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 17, 2022 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $16 for TWO stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $5.50. The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on June 29, 2021, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $7.50. In their research brief published December 18, 2020, Keefe Bruyette analysts downgraded the Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform with a price target of $6.75.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) raised 0.18% to close Thursday’s market session at $16.92, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $16.825 and $17.09 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1012056 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.17 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.70% within the last five trades and -4.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.72% in the last 6 months and 5.09% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TWO stock is trading at a margin of -2.66%, 0.45% and -4.99% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TWO deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -25.33 percent below its 52-week high and 39.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -13.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 70.00 percent and the profit margin is 49.50 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 78.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is 3.51. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 7.20. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.83 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.01, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.10 percent of Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 65.00 percent are held by financial institutions. GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS, the President and CEO at Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) has sold 7,408 shares of firm on Feb 08 at a price of $16.99 against the total amount of $0.13 million. In another inside trade, Sandberg Rebecca B, General Counsel and Secretary of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) sold 2,540 shares of the firm on Feb 08 for a total worth of $43106.0 at a price of $16.97. An inside trade which took place on Feb 08, Vice President & CRO of Two Harbors Investment Corp. RUSH ROBERT sold 2,301 shares of firm against total price of $39042.0 at the cost of $16.97 per share.