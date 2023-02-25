The Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock expansion path ahead

Robert W. Baird raised the price target for the Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 16, 2022 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $72 for REG stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-line, with a price target set at $68. The stock was initiated by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on June 23, 2022, to Neutral and set the price objective to $56. In their research brief published January 03, 2022, Deutsche Bank analysts upgraded the Regency Centers Corporation stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $92.

The share price of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) dipped -0.54% to close Friday’s market session at $63.15, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $62.72 and $63.58 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 711029 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 959.53K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.24% within the last five trades and -4.23% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -0.08% in the last 6 months and -4.95% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. REG stock is trading at a margin of -3.52%, -1.99% and 1.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, REG deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -13.98 percent below its 52-week high and 21.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -4.52. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 32.00 percent and the profit margin is 37.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 71.90 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $10.85 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) is 23.83. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 28.95. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 9.00 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.77, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

PALMER LISA, the President and CEO at Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has sold 15,180 shares of firm on Feb 14 at a price of $65.58 against the total amount of $1.0 million. In another inside trade, ROTH ALAN TODD, Senior Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) sold 3,000 shares of the firm on Nov 10 for a total worth of $0.2 million at a price of $66.11. An inside trade which took place on Aug 24, Director of Regency Centers Corporation WATTLES THOMAS G sold 3,360 shares of firm against total price of $0.21 million at the cost of $63.25 per share.