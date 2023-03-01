A positive surprise is on the way: The Toro Company (TTC) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on December 23, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $85. The stock was downgraded by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on August 19, 2021, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $116. In their research brief published January 04, 2021, BofA Securities analysts initiated the The Toro Company stock to Neutral with a price target of $102.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) dipped -0.25% to close Tuesday’s market session at $110.44, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $110.265 and $111.56 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 6066531 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 603.05K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.70% within the last five trades and 0.60% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 30.76% in the last 6 months and -0.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TTC stock is trading at a margin of -1.16%, -1.57% and 15.13% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TTC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -6.14 percent below its 52-week high and 53.69 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 27.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does The Toro Company’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 12.80 percent and the profit margin is 9.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 33.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $11.61 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) is 26.31. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 19.70. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.57 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.53, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.40 percent of The Toro Company shares are owned by insiders, and 88.50 percent are held by financial institutions. JANEY GREGORY S, the Group VP, Contractor & Res at The Toro Company (TTC) has sold 1,630 shares of firm on Jan 11 at a price of $115.31 against the total amount of $0.19 million. In another inside trade, DAHL AMY E, VP, GC and Corporate Secretary of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) sold 4,460 shares of the firm on Jan 10 for a total worth of $0.52 million at a price of $116.15. An inside trade which took place on Jan 10, VP, International of The Toro Company MOELLER PETER D sold 430 shares of firm against total price of $50145.0 at the cost of $116.62 per share.