Is Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) Stock a good value investment?

Citigroup raised the price target for the Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) stock to “a Sell”. The rating was released on December 09, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 11, 2022 by Evercore ISI that upgraded the stock from an In-line to an Outperform with a price target of $55 for CQP stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $55. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on February 01, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $50. In their research brief published January 14, 2022, Goldman analysts downgraded the Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $45.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) dipped -0.42% to close Tuesday’s market session at $49.44, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $48.35 and $49.80 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1746504 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 223.66K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.25% within the last five trades and -9.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.21% in the last 6 months and -18.79% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CQP stock is trading at a margin of -4.95%, -9.17% and -6.05% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, CQP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -19.93 percent below its 52-week high and 24.98 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -15.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cheniere Energy Partners L.P.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $23.93 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) is 15.12. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.15. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.39 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 49.57 percent of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. shares are owned by insiders, and 46.74 percent are held by financial institutions. Ball James Robert, the Director at Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP) has sold 3,075 shares of firm on Jun 03 at a price of $54.48 against the total amount of $0.17 million.