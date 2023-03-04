Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $17.25 for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) Stock

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) stock to “a Sector perform”. The rating was released on December 22, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $12. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on July 25, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $13.50. In their research brief published July 25, 2022, BMO Capital Markets analysts initiated the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) raised 3.80% to close Friday’s market session at $15.83, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $15.30 and $15.88 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 479652 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 283.47K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 11.71% within the last five trades and 19.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 64.38% in the last 6 months and 50.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IE stock is trading at a margin of 11.05%, 17.07% and 47.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IE deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -0.94 percent below its 52-week high and 125.82 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 64.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.51 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 173.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 6.02, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 21.40 percent of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 35.80 percent are held by financial institutions. FRIEDLAND ROBERT M, the Executive Chairman at Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has bought 422,767 shares of firm on Nov 29 at a price of $9.85 against the total amount of $4.16 million. In another inside trade, I-Pulse Inc., 10% Owner of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) sold 416,666 shares of the firm on Sep 20 for a total worth of $3.33 million at a price of $8.00. An inside trade which took place on Sep 16, Chief Executive Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. FRIEDLAND ROBERT M bought 416,666 shares of firm against total price of $3.33 million at the cost of $8.00 per share.