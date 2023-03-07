The ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Stock expansion path ahead

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock from “an Underweight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 27, 2023 by Jefferies that downgraded the stock from a Hold to an Underperform with a price target of $8 for ACMR stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $10. The stock was upgraded by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on November 07, 2022, from Underperform to Hold and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published October 18, 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts downgraded the ACM Research Inc. stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $9.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) raised 10.85% to close Monday’s market session at $11.85, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.58 and $11.92 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 2565444 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 882.03K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.96% within the last five trades and -3.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.71% in the last 6 months and 35.43% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ACMR stock is trading at a margin of -0.99%, 9.16% and -5.47% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACMR deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -57.08 percent below its 52-week high and 117.03 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -30.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ACM Research Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 10.70 percent and the profit margin is 8.30 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 47.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $674.98 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 19.98. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.01. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 1.74 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.09, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.80 percent of ACM Research Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 68.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Dun Haiping, the Director at ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has sold 35,327 shares of firm on Nov 30 at a price of $8.43 against the total amount of $0.3 million. In another inside trade, Dun Haiping, Director of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) sold 36,537 shares of the firm on Aug 22 for a total worth of $0.59 million at a price of $16.10. An inside trade which took place on Aug 18, of ACM Research Inc. Cheav Sotheara sold 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.17 million at the cost of $17.50 per share.