BofA Securities Sets Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Stock to “an Underperform”

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on January 04, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $12 for ENFN stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $15. In their research brief published November 15, 2021, Stifel analysts initiated the Enfusion Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $27.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) raised 12.27% to close Tuesday’s market session at $11.35, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.92 and $12.00 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1248967 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 362.70K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.88% within the last five trades and -5.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -3.65% in the last 6 months and 17.37% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ENFN stock is trading at a margin of 4.20%, 3.77% and -0.48% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ENFN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -32.28 percent below its 52-week high and 45.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 11.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Enfusion Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -18.10 percent and the profit margin is -12.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 69.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.31 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 65.61. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 9.22 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 15.76, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Groman Dan, the Chief Technology Officer at Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) has sold 3,877 shares of firm on Feb 17 at a price of $10.93 against the total amount of $42376.0. In another inside trade, Groman Dan, Chief Technology Officer of Enfusion Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) sold 3,877 shares of the firm on Jan 17 for a total worth of $42376.0 at a price of $10.93. An inside trade which took place on Nov 15, Chief Technology Officer of Enfusion Inc. Groman Dan sold 5,103 shares of firm against total price of $71748.0 at the cost of $14.06 per share.