indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) Stock to return to profitability in the near future

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on June 15, 2022 by B. Riley Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $8 for INDI stock. The research report from The Benchmark Company has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $17. The stock was initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published August 24, 2021, B. Riley Securities analysts initiated the indie Semiconductor Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $18.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) dipped -1.67% to close Tuesday’s market session at $10.58, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $10.545 and $10.76 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1533623 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.64 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.15% within the last five trades and 26.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 26.56% in the last 6 months and 29.66% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. INDI stock is trading at a margin of 10.74%, 32.85% and 41.07% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

As of the close of trading, INDI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -4.86 percent below its 52-week high and 108.68 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 56.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the profit margin is -88.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 45.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.52 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 27.84. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.71 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 4.32, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.30 percent of indie Semiconductor Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 61.90 percent are held by financial institutions. schiller Thomas, the CFO and EVP of Strategy at indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) has sold 30,000 shares of firm on Mar 01 at a price of $10.53 against the total amount of $0.32 million. In another inside trade, Machuga Steven, Chief Operating Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) sold 50,000 shares of the firm on Feb 24 for a total worth of $0.52 million at a price of $10.35. An inside trade which took place on Feb 17, Chief Executive Officer of indie Semiconductor Inc. McClymont Donald sold 100,000 shares of firm against total price of $1.0 million at the cost of $10.04 per share.