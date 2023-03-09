Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $106.71 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stock

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Mizuho has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $105. The stock was initiated by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 09, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $91. In their research brief published April 13, 2022, Truist analysts initiated the Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $77.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.96% within the last five trades and 25.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.32% in the last 6 months and 34.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LNTH stock is trading at a margin of 15.59%, 29.73% and 13.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LNTH deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -13.98 percent below its 52-week high and 58.53 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 42.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 3.80 percent and the profit margin is 3.00 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 62.20 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.11 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) is 219.36. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 13.62. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 5.46 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 11.52, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Marshall Robert J. Jr., the CFO and Treasurer at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has sold 4,854 shares of firm on Mar 07 at a price of $72.15 against the total amount of $0.35 million. In another inside trade, Montagut Etienne, Chief Business Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) sold 3,531 shares of the firm on Mar 07 for a total worth of $0.25 million at a price of $72.15. An inside trade which took place on Mar 07, Chief Operating Officer of Lantheus Holdings Inc. Blanchfield Paul sold 2,758 shares of firm against total price of $0.2 million at the cost of $72.15 per share.