Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock: Thought Concerns

Macquarie raised the price target for the Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 27, 2022 by B. Riley Securities that resumed the stock to a Buy with a price target of $108 for PLL stock. The research report from Cowen has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $90. The stock was initiated by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on July 23, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $85. In their research brief published May 05, 2021, Clarksons Platou analysts initiated the Piedmont Lithium Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $86.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) raised 4.18% to close Wednesday’s market session at $59.53, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $53.35 and $60.69 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 1892868 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 499.72K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.73% within the last five trades and -13.01% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 1.22% in the last 6 months and 5.21% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. PLL stock is trading at a margin of -9.17%, -1.85% and 7.40% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PLL deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -25.58 percent below its 52-week high and 85.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -23.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.02 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 18.96. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.97, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.20 percent of Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 49.70 percent are held by financial institutions. Phillips Keith D., the President and CEO at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has sold 705 shares of firm on Jan 06 at a price of $50.36 against the total amount of $35504.0. In another inside trade, McVey Krishna, EVP and CAO of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) sold 315 shares of the firm on Jan 06 for a total worth of $15851.0 at a price of $50.32. An inside trade which took place on Jan 06, EVP and CFO of Piedmont Lithium Inc. WHITE MICHAEL D sold 297 shares of firm against total price of $14936.0 at the cost of $50.29 per share.