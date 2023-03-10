Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock is trading Lower -8.15% From 200-Day SMA

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on January 12, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 13, 2022 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $12 for CWAN stock. The stock was initiated by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on October 19, 2021, to Overweight and set the price objective to $28. In their research brief published October 19, 2021, RBC Capital Mkts analysts initiated the Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. stock to Outperform with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) dipped -7.64% to close Thursday’s market session at $14.88, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $14.6101 and $15.32 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 10225769 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 438.98K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.99% within the last five trades and -23.93% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.76% in the last 6 months and -17.24% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CWAN stock is trading at a margin of -17.58%, -19.78% and -8.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CWAN deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -34.45 percent below its 52-week high and 32.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -18.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent and the profit margin is -3.40 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 71.10 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.45 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 42.64. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 11.37 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 11.36, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Cox James S, the Chief Financial Officer at Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) has sold 10,000 shares of firm on Feb 15 at a price of $19.34 against the total amount of $0.19 million. In another inside trade, Durable Capital Partners LP, 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) sold 1,589 shares of the firm on Feb 07 for a total worth of $30461.0 at a price of $19.17. An inside trade which took place on Feb 06, 10% Owner of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. Durable Capital Partners LP sold 45,252 shares of firm against total price of $0.88 million at the cost of $19.37 per share.