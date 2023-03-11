Are there any attempts to gain ground? Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) Stock

Evercore ISI raised the price target for the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on September 13, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from Credit Suisse has resumed the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $22. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on May 25, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published January 20, 2022, Mizuho analysts downgraded the Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $28.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) dipped -4.68% to close Friday’s market session at $24.04, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $23.9099 and $25.20 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 937383 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.03 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.21% within the last five trades and -3.65% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 8.48% in the last 6 months and 3.35% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. EPRT stock is trading at a margin of -5.66%, -2.72% and 5.35% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, EPRT deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -10.13 percent below its 52-week high and 27.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 0.31. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 60.50 percent and the profit margin is 46.70 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 98.80 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.46 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) is 24.36. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 24.78. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.09 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.38, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Patten Mark E, the Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer at Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (EPRT) has bought 1,000 shares of firm on Jun 15 at a price of $20.76 against the total amount of $20760.0. In another inside trade, Mavoides Peter M., President and CEO of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) bought 20,000 shares of the firm on Jun 13 for a total worth of $0.41 million at a price of $20.68.