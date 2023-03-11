Earnings and valuation of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Stock are impressive

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 17, 2022 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $32 for AGIO stock. The research report from SVB Leerink has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $33. The stock was initiated by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 03, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $54. In their research brief published July 30, 2021, Goldman analysts downgraded the Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $39.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) dipped -2.79% to close Friday’s market session at $21.97, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $21.12 and $22.48 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 859855 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 522.13K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.11% within the last five trades and -25.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -35.38% in the last 6 months and -21.34% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AGIO stock is trading at a margin of -15.35%, -21.09% and -17.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, AGIO deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -36.80 percent below its 52-week high and 31.16 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.20 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 84.69 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.10, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Washburn Theodore James Jr., the Principal Accounting Officer at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) has sold 504 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $24.29 against the total amount of $12242.0. In another inside trade, Schenkein David P, Director of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) sold 20,000 shares of the firm on Feb 27 for a total worth of $0.51 million at a price of $25.37. An inside trade which took place on Feb 16, Principal Accounting Officer of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. Washburn Theodore James Jr. sold 233 shares of firm against total price of $6340.0 at the cost of $27.21 per share.