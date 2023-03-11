Wingstop Inc. (WING) Stock at a key inflection point

Northcoast raised the price target for the Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 27, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2022, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $125. In their research brief published September 23, 2022, Stephens analysts initiated the Wingstop Inc. stock to Overweight with a price target of $148.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) dipped -2.64% to close Friday’s market session at $165.05, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $164.10 and $172.65 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 850002 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 608.50K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.90% within the last five trades and 3.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 13.56% in the last 6 months and 7.29% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WING stock is trading at a margin of -2.99%, 4.75% and 25.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WING deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -14.81 percent below its 52-week high and 143.90 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 36.36. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Wingstop Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 25.50 percent and the profit margin is 14.80 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 82.30 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.90 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is 93.41. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 70.90. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 13.71 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Anand Krishnan, the Director at Wingstop Inc. (WING) has sold 862 shares of firm on Mar 03 at a price of $173.21 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, Carona Marisa, SVP & Chief US Franchise Ops of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) sold 4,485 shares of the firm on Feb 24 for a total worth of $0.76 million at a price of $170.10. An inside trade which took place on Feb 24, SVP Corp Restaurants & CPO of Wingstop Inc. Upshaw Donnie sold 1,088 shares of firm against total price of $0.19 million at the cost of $172.50 per share.